US to Consider Establishing Permanent Military Base in Poland - Trump

"We're looking at it very seriously, I know Poland likes the idea very much, and it's something that we are considering, yes," Trump told reporters.
The statement of the US President comes just a few days after Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaschak announced that his country can pay up to $2 billion for the deployment of a permanent US military base in the country.
Addressing the issue, Russia has repeatedly voiced its protests against the NATO military buildup near its borders, saying that this move would undermine regional stability and would lead to a new arms race.
