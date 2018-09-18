Netanyahu: Israel Ready to Assist Russia in Il-20 Incident Probe

"The Prime Minister stressed that Israel is ready to provide Russia with all information necessary to investigate the incident, and offered to send the [Israeli] Air Force Commander to Moscow," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
According to the release, the Prime Minister also expressed regret over the death of Russian servicemen and said that Syria is responsible for the crash of the aircraft
In addition, Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's determination to counter the Iranian military presence in Syria.
"Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that Israel is determined to resist the Iranian military presence in Syria as well as to counter the attempts by Iran, which calls for the destruction of Israel, to transfer deadly weaponry directed against Israel to Hezbollah," the statement read.
