Register
20:10 GMT +318 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by the Hellenic Air Force, two Greek F-16 fighter jets and a USAF F-15E Strike Eagles, based at Lakenheath airbase in England, fly past the 2,880-meter Rio-Antirrio Bridge in southern Greece, on Wednesday, April 13, 2016. The U.S. jets took part in Exercise Iniohos 2016, in southern Greece, together with military aircraft from Greece and Israel.

    US Decisions on START Treaty Will Depend on Russia’s Actions – State Department

    © AP Photo / Hellenic Air Force
    World
    Get short URL
    0 04

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Earlier in 2018 the US suspended mutual flights over strategic military objects, which were inspection mechanism stipulated in the the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), meant to prove the signatories’ compliance with the agreement.

    "A decision has not been made at this time. Among issues to consider will be Russia’s decision to manufacture compliance issues regarding US weapons, and the uncertainty of whether or not Russia’s recently announced strategic nuclear weapons will be held accountable under the Treaty," Undersecretary of State Andrea Thompson told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday.

    She also stressed that Russia’s continued compliance with New START is a requirement for any potential extension of the Treaty, adding that Washington would continue to implement the treaty and verify Russian compliance on the issue.

    READ MORE: Russia Calls on US to Release Targets in Syria Tied to Alleged Chemical Weapons

    Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy David Trachtenberg also addressed the issue, telling Senate that the US "assesses that Russia is in compliance" with the New START, adding, however, that Moscow keeps violating Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF).

    Russian Defense Ministry officers seen here at the National Defense Management Center, Moscow
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Russian MoD Ready to Discuss START Treaty, Intensify Contacts
    The Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) was signed by Washington and Moscow in 2010 and entered into force on February 5, 2011. The document stipulates that both countries must significantly decrease the number of weapons, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), heavy bombers equipped for nuclear armaments, 1,550 nuclear warheads on deployed ICBMs, SLBMs, and heavy bombers and others.

    Related:

    US Freeze on Open Skies Co-op With Russia Jeopardizes START Treaty - Scholars
    Prospects of New START Treaty Depend on Washington's Stance - Kremlin
    Russian Lawmaker Calls for New START Treaty Talks With Trump
    US Expects to Continue Implementation of New START Treaty With Russia - DoS
    Tags:
    treaty, Strategic Nuclear Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    Pet Carnival: Moscow Holds First Parade of Dogs in Costumes
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse