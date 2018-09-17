USAF Wants to Expand by 25%, Citing Challenges From Russia, China - Secretary

"To face the world as it is, with a rapidly innovating adversary, the Air Force we need should have about 25 percent more operational squadrons in the 2025-2030 time frame than the Air Force we have," Wilson said.
Noting that the world has returned to the era of great power competition, Wilson said such growth should include five additional bomber squadrons, 14 tanker squadrons, seven fighter squadrons and seven space squadrons, among other increases.
Concerning the issue of emerging threats, Wilson highlighted the Vostok-2018, Russia’s largest military exercises in four decades, but emphasized China’s launch of its first aircraft carrier and the militarization of islands in the South China Sea.
The potential expansion of the US Air Force would be the largest increase since the Cold War, according to data released from the Defense Department.
