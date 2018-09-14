Ankara Keeps Plans to Buy S-400 Systems Despite US Pressure - Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov's statement comes following earlier US media reports that Turkey has begun construction of a platform site for a Russian S-400 missile defense system, despite pressure from Washington to abandon plans to purchase the military equipment.

Turkey will receive Russian S-400 air defense missile systems in 2019, despite constant pressure from the United States, Borisov told reporters.

"I think that Almaz-Antey [the manufacturer] will not have problems with loading for the next decade. Not only our traditional partners, but also, as you know, NATO countries — Turkey, despite all threats on the part of the United States, has not given up this contract. In 2019, it will receive all the equipment in accordance with our contractual obligations on time," the official said.

On US Dollar

Borisov also noted that Russia should abandon the use of dollars in its military contracts with countries other than the US, stressing that using the American currency was "a problem that has its own solution."

"We do not need dollars. We need rubles. The ruble is a stable currency despite its volatility and exchange rate fluctuations … Why should we have contracts with Iraq or China in US dollars? There is no need for that,” the deputy prime minister said.

On Ukrainian Components for Military Vehicles

In addition, Borisov told reporters that Russia has completely substituted Ukrainian components for Russian military vehicles stressing that "the issue of dependence on Ukrainian deliveries has been completely settled" including the problems that Russia faced in 2014.

The deputy prime minister further noted that in 2014 Russia depended on Ukrainian supplies of helicopter engines as well as turbine units for the vessels of corvette and frigate classes.

The development on purchase of Russian S-400s missile defense system comes after Russia and Turkey signed a loan agreement to supply S-400s to Ankara. According to a statement by the Turkish defense industry secretariat, two S-400 batteries will be operated and serviced by the Turkish military.