Greece, US Discuss Creation of Air Base on Karpathos - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Greece and the United States are discussing the establishment of another US military base on Greek territory, specifically plans to deploy US Patriot air defense missile systems and F-22 Raptor fighters to the island of Karpathos, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources in the US administration, that Washington was negotiating a possible boost in its military operations in Greece. The news outlet, in particular, referred to the increase in the use of military and air bases by US military personnel.

Last summer, a source in the Greek National Defense Ministry told Sputnik that the US aircraft deployed at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey might be redeployed to Karpathos island, situated between Crete and Rhodes.

According to the Greek ANT1 TV channel, the issue of the Karpathos air base will be discussed during the upcoming meeting of Greek National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and his US counterpart Jim Mattis.

The United States has been steadily increasing its military presence in Greece. Earlier in the year, the two parties agreed to deploy the US drones at the Larissa Air Force base in Greece. In addition, the two parties are planning to send US F-35 fighters to a base in the Greek city of Volos.