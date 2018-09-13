Greece, US Discuss Creation of Air Base on Karpathos - Reports

On Thursday, The Wall Street Journal said, citing sources in the US administration, that Washington was negotiating a possible boost in its military operations in Greece. The news outlet, in particular, referred to the increase in the use of military and air bases by US military personnel.
According to the Greek ANT1 TV channel, the issue of the Karpathos air base will be discussed during the upcoming meeting of Greek National Defense Minister Panos Kammenos and his US counterpart Jim Mattis.
The United States has been steadily increasing its military presence in Greece. Earlier in the year, the two parties agreed to deploy the US drones at the Larissa Air Force base in Greece. In addition, the two parties are planning to send US F-35 fighters to a base in the Greek city of Volos.
