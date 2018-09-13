Register
15:31 GMT +313 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FEMA Administrator Brock Long speaks during a news conference at the National Hurricane Center, Wednesday, May 30, 2018, in Miami

    FEMA Chief Flips on Claim That Funds Were Diverted to Immigrant Detentions

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    World
    Get short URL
    0 00

    A news anchor tried to prod FEMA head Brock Long by citing red tape that complicated the supply of electricity to hurricane-hit Puerto Rico and referring to claims by a US senator, who alleged that a huge sum earmarked for disaster response and recovery had been diverted to immigrant detentions.

    Brock Long, an administrator with the US Federal Emergency Management Agency, confronted MCNMC's anchor during an interview on Wednesday regarding the federal government's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and preparations for the landfall of Hurricane Florence.

    MSNBC's anchor Andrea Mitchell aimed a jibe at FEMA, citing a recent claim from Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley. He claimed on Tuesday that the Trump administration had diverted roughly $10 million from federal agencies, including FEMA's response and recovery money, to immigration enforcement efforts led by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

    The FEMA chief, however, dismissed the claims; he accused the senator of "playing politics on the back of Florence" and detailed that the funds in question could not have been used for disaster relief purposes because of appropriation rules.

    "Right now, that money has nothing to do with what you see behind me," Long said of the story, pointing at the FEMA employees sitting behind him. "It does not pay for this response, it is not coming out of the disaster relief fund, it has no impact on our efforts to be prepared in Florence."

    While admitting that the category four Hurricane Florence, which is approaching the American coast, is going to bring devastation to North Carolina and Virginia, he insisted that "it takes more than FEMA" to appropriately handle natural disasters.

    "The fact is," MSNBC's anchor Andrea Mitchell said, "just as after Katrina, where there was infrastructure in parts of New Orleans, that is a federal responsibility. These are American citizens."

    READ MORE: Hurricane Florence Underscores Broader Need for Environmental Awareness

    "Uh, no, you're actually wrong on that," Long replied. "It's not a federal responsibility to upkeep the infrastructure. Actually most of the infrastructure in this company is owned by the private sector."

    Mitchell went on to claim that just 75 of 2,341 requests for emergency fuel assistance have been approved for Puerto Rico as of July 30 because of red tape. Long hit back by saying that his agency delivered over $2 billion worth of commodities into Puerto Rico after the storm, but that grocery stores and retail providers have to help with the recovery as well. FEMA shouldn't be considered "the only responder," he added.

    satellite image of Hurricane Florence Sept. 2018
    © NASA . NASA
    Trump Administration Shifted 'Expired' FEMA Funds to Migrant Programs—DHS

    The anchor then hinted that FEMA spent a substantial amount of money on what she called "funeral benefits," which Long explained by a large number of casualties that occurred post-storm from a lack of infrastructure or accidents during repairs.

    "The indirect deaths for any event are typically greater in many cases," Long said, citing people who died after falling off their roof, in car crashes, in chainsaw accidents, and while cleaning up rubble.

    On Tuesday, mandatory evacuations started in coastal areas in South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Those states, along with Maryland, have all declared a state of emergency in order to mobilize resources in advance of the storm.

    Florence is expected to make landfall somewhere along the southeastern United States, likely near the border between the Carolinas, late Thursday or early Friday.

    Related:

    Florence is Coming: America Braces for Hurricane Landfall, Expects Huge Floods
    Hurricane Florence May Be Dipping South Affecting US State of Georgia - Trump
    WATCH: Mandatory Evacuation on Southeast Coast Ahead of Hurricane Florence
    Boeing Stops Its Plant in South Carolina as Hurricane Florence Poised to Hit US
    Tags:
    emergency relief, funding, Hurricane Florence, MSNBC, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Brock Long, Carolinas, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    Entertainment, North Korean Style: The New Natural History Museum in Pyongyang
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse