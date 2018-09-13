Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Interviews Skripal Poisoning "Suspects"

An interview with the Skripal poisoning "suspects" conducted by Sputnik's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan, will be aired in the near future.

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the Sputnik and RT broadcaster confirmed that she had interviewed Russian citizen Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov suspected by London of involvement in the poisoning of Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury.

"Yes, I have interviewed them, it will be aired soon," Simonyan said.

The interview follows Alexander Shulgin's statement on Wednesday that it would be very "useful" if the two individuals suspected by London of being behind the Salisbury attack met the press; Shulgin is the Russian envoy to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Earlier this week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not communicated with the Salisbury incident "suspects."

He further noted that the Russian authorities had not taken any action against the two individuals.

The Skripals were poisoned with what London claimed was the A234 nerve agent on March 4. The UK authorities accused Russia of organizing the attack, but Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in it.