Russia-West Tensions Harm Int'l Security, Not Too Late to Change The Trend - FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tensions in relations between Moscow and the West have a significant negative impact on international security and stability but it is not too late to change this, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the German Dpa news agency.

"Tensions in relations between Russia and Western states come at a high price for international security and stability. But it is not too late to reverse this negative trend," Lavrov told the German media in an interview published on Thursday.

READ MORE: No Complaints So Far About Russian Election Meddling — Swedish Ambassador

The Russian diplomat emphasized the need to "abandon the logic of 'zero-sum games' and develop communications only on the basis of principles of honesty, mutual respect and taking each others' interests into account."

"In other words, [we should] be thoroughly guided by the principles stipulated by the UN Charter, like the sovereign equality of states, non-interference in their internal affairs and peaceful settlement of disagreements through diplomacy," Lavrov explained.

© AFP 2018 / Omar haj kadour CNN Turk Staff in Syria's Idlib Unaware of Staged Chemical Attack Being Filmed

Earlier this week, Lavrov expressed hope that the United States and Russia will cooperate together in fight against terrorism in Syria and will not play against each other.

The foreign minister's remarks came following earlier announcement of the Russian Defense Ministry that the militants planned to use chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province, adding that the US can use this as a cause for a new attack on Syria.