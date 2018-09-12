Register
    Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who were formally accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, are seen on CCTV on Fisherton Road in Salisbury on March 4, 2018 in an image handed out by the Metropolitan Police in London, Britain September 5, 2018

    'We Found Them': Putin Says Russia Knows Who Salisbury Incident Suspects Are

    Russian Presiden Vladimir Putin has urged two persons suspected by London of being involved in the Skripal case to appear and talk with media.

    Russian authorities have identified the two people suspected by London of poisoning Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

    "We know who they are, we have found them," Putin told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

    The Russian president noted that the "suspects" were civilians. "I hope that they will show up and tell everything themselves. There is nothing particularly criminal there, I assure you," he said. Putin also urged the two individuals to talk to media.

    READ MORE: Russia's Envoy Calls UK Claims in Skripal Case 'Political Culture Degradation'

    Last week, UK law enforcement said it had identified two Russian nationals behind the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal. Moreover, UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russian military intelligence of orchestrating the poisoning under the order of the central authorities. Russian authorities, in turn, said that the photos and names of the suspects, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, that were released by London did not prove Moscow's involvement in the attack.

    Police officers stand outside the City Stay Hotel used by Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov; who have been accused of attempting to murder former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia; in London, Britain September 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Toby Melville
    Int'l Relations Expert on UK Salisbury Assessment: 'New Accumulation of Fake News'

    The attempted poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury on March 4 has caused tensions between Russia and the United Kingdom, as London and its allies are accusing Moscow of orchestrating the attack, which Moscow refutes. Recently, the UK authorities claimed that two Russian nationals, suspected of the attack, were tied to the Russian intelligence.

    The incidents prompted the United States to introduce new sanctions against Russia on August 27, while a number of EU countries have expelled some of the Russian diplomats.

    nerve agent, poisoning, Sergey Skripal, Vladimir Putin, Salisbury, Russia, United Kingdom
