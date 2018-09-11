Moscow Warns US, Allies Against 'New Dangerous Steps' in Syria

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned Washington and its allies against taking any dangerous steps in Syria amid the recent spike of tensions in Idlib.

"We warn the US and its allies against new dangerous steps," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova when asked about the development of the situation surrounding the Syrian "chemical dossier".

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson recalled that on September 6, the UN Security Council convened an open meeting on the Syrian chemical dossier at the initiative of the United States.

"Despite the fact that the OPCW has repeatedly confirmed the complete destruction of Syria's military chemical potential under international control, a row of accusations and threats was again brought down to Damascus in connection with its supposed intention to use chemical agents in the province of Idlib," the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement was made amid the tense situation in Syria's Idlib: earlier in the day the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation reported that the fake footage of "chemical attacks," designed to facilitate the implication of Syrian government forces, had started in the province.

The information follows Sunday's Wall Street Journal report that the US Defense Department might be mulling the idea of striking Russian or Iranian military forces aiding the Syrian government if they were to launch an assault on Idlib. The report added that the United States would specifically decide whether to strike Russian air defense installations.

