Joining Strikes in Syria Would Be Unconstitutional - Bundestag Research Service

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The research service of the German Bundestag said in a report that Berlin's participation in potential military strikes in Syria would be against the human rights and the Constitution.

"Any involvement of the Bundeswehr in… Syria in the form of 'retaliatory strikes' against poison gas facilities would be against the human rights and unconstitutional," the report read.

The report followed Bild's publication made on Sunday, saying that the German Defense Ministry was mulling the possibility of joining potential US, UK and French strikes on Syria if a chemical weapons attack occurred in the Middle Eastern country.

Reacting to the publication, German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Monday that "the government was in contact with its partners and allies on the situation in Syria's Idlib," stressing that the involvement of the country's armed forces in a military operation must be approved by the parliament.

The report was made in the wake of the Russian Defense Ministry's warning about the upcoming provocations prepared by Syrian militants, which aim to accuse the Syrian government forces of chemical attacks on the basis of staged filming.

Earlier this year, the Syrian opposition, as well as Western states, accused Damascus of being responsible for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Douma, which led to a series of missile strikes by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria.

Damascus, as well as Moscow, refuted the allegations saying that the attack was plotted by militants to discredit the government troops.

