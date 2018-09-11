Canada Halts Search for 'Germany Seeks the Superstar' Singer Who Jumped Off Ship

An "exhaustive" air and sea search for German pop singer Daniel Kueblboeck, who went overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Canada late last week, has wrapped up with no sign of the man, according to the Canadian Armed Forces' Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA).
The JTFA tweeted that the case will now be handed over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) as a missing person file.
An exhaustive air and marine search for Daniel Küblböck, a 33 year-old male who had reported to have gone overboard off the cruise ship #AidaLuna, approximately 110 NM north of St. John’s, NL. has concluded. The #SAR case will be handed to the @RCMPNL as a missing person case.— JTFA | FOIA (@JTFA_FOIA) 10 сентября 2018 г.
A Canadian Armed Forces spokesperson, in turn, expressed regret that "no sign of Mr. Kublbock was found and given the short survivability time due to the temperature of the water at this time of year, the difficult decision was made to end the search."
Several coast guard vessels, a military helicopter and a surveillance aircraft were used in the operation, which covered a 1,227-square nautical mile area and which ended in the early hours of Monday.
Aida Cruises, which operates the AidaLuna ship, tweeted, in turn, in German that "in this difficult time our thoughts are with the family of the missing" man.
