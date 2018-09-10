Trump Prolongs Trade Embargo Against Cuba for One More Year - White House

US President Donald Trump announced that it is in line with Washington's interests to prolong the punitive measures against Cuba.

The United States first imposed an arms embargo on Cuba in 1958. The embargo was followed by the introduction of restrictions in various other sectors, such as sanctions on financial transactions, trade, travel and others.

Reacting to these measures, Cuba has repeatedly submitted its resolutions to the United Nations, urging to lift the embargo.

Though in 2015 Washington and Havana took their way to the rapprochement: the two nations restored diplomatic ties under the administration of then US President Barack Obama, in 2017, the administration of US President Donald Trump announced a U-turn in the US policy toward Cuba, opting to retain the embargo on the Caribbean nation.

In 2016, the United States, which had repeatedly voted against removing the embargo, abstained from the United Nations' vote on the issue for the first time.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW