German Officials Speak About Possibility of Joining Syria Strikes

BERLIN (Sputnik) - German Defense Ministry spokesman Jens Flosdorff said on Monday that he was "not willing to speculate" about the possibility of Germany joining Western strikes against the Syrian government.

"I do not want to speculate, many media [outlets] have reported about such a possibility. But all this is tied to a specific situation… We have not reached this point so far," Flosdorff told a briefing.

German government spokesman Steffen Seibert, also present at the briefing, said that "the government was in contact with its partners and allies on the situation in Syria's Idlib," stressing that the involvement of the country's armed forces in a military operation must be approved by the parliament.

At the same time, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Andrea Nahles rejected German involvement in the possible strikes.

"Andrea #Nahles: The SPD will not agree with Germany's involvement in a military strike in Syria," Nahles said as the party tweeted.

The SPD faction in the Bundestag also expressed their rejection of the possible participation in the military campaign.

"Participation in the war in Syria is out of the question for us. We support Foreign ministers @HeikoMaas in his efforts to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in talks with Turkey and Russia," the faction tweeted.

READ MORE: US Reportedly Reinforces Base in E Syria Amid Looming Idlib Offensive

Possible Strikes in Syria

© AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ / POOL Germany May Join Possible Western Airstrikes on Syria in Case of Chemical Attack - Reports

The comments referred to the publication by The Bild newspaper, which had reported that the German Defense Ministry was mulling the possibility of joining potential US, UK and French strikes on Syria in case of a chemical weapons attack.

READ MORE: US Not Ruling Out Strikes on Russian, Iranian Targets in Syria — Reports

The report followed the warning by the Russian Defense Ministry, made in late August. saying that terrorists of the Tahrir al-Sham group* were preparing a false-flag attack in Idlib to later accuse Damascus of using chemical weapons.

READ MORE: Russia Says Has to React to Aggression as Terrorists Entrench Positions in Idlib

Earlier this year, in April, Syrian opposition, as well as Western states, accused Damascus of being responsible for an alleged chemical weapons attack in the city of Duma, which led to a series of missile strikes by the United States, the United Kingdom and France on Syria.

Damascus, as well as Moscow, refuted the allegations saying that the attack was plotted by militants to discredit the government troops.

*Tahrir al-Sham group, formerly known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, is a terror organization, banned in Russia