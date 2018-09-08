Canadian PM Trudeau Jeered at for Claiming 'Diversity' Leads to 'Entropy'

The Canadian Premier has reiterated on multiple occasions that “diversity is our strength,” and this time his words have been quickly picked up on by local journalists, but with regard to his recent gaffe.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated Friday in at a forum in Ottawa that today’s world is “moving towards more diversity”, which will lead to “entropy,” apparently being oblivious to what the scientific term actually means — a decline into chaos, most specifically. The peculiar choice of words was noticed by CTV Ottawa correspondent Glen McGregor, with other journalists and columnists weighing in.

For instance, CBC opinion page editor Robyn Urback pointed to the fact that Trudeau might be subconsciously echoing the sentiments of diversity critic Maxime Bernier – a politician who left the conservative camp to form a right-wing political movement:

This is an awfully weird way for Trudeau to signal his interest in a Bernier Party cabinet position https://t.co/46HfF6DrFX — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) 7 сентября 2018 г.

PMJT tells accountants that world is moving towards more diversity. "It's a form of entropy." Hmmm. pic.twitter.com/VABWMcBQBH — Glen McGregor (@glen_mcgregor) 7 сентября 2018 г.

Meanwhile, National Post columnist Andrew Coyne approached the matter with a bit of sarcasm, opting to quip over Trudeau’s repeated slogan: “diversity if our strength.” “Entropy is our strength,” he wrote.

Other Twitter users seem to have also paid their attenton to the premier's use of the term "entropy," with some ironically suggesting he might be right after all:

Did Trudeau even know the meaning of “entropy”, or is he just acting out a role of someone who knows what they are talking about? — Phil Tomiski (@Karpo_T204) 8 сентября 2018 г.

It's a joke Ted. Google Trudeau and entropy, then tell him not to use the word. — Melanie Middlebro (@MelMiddlebro) 8 сентября 2018 г.