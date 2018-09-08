US Officials Secretly Met With Venezuelan Officers to Talk Coup Plans – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The administration of US President Donald Trump held secret meetings with rebellious Venezuelan military officers to discuss their plans to topple country’s President Nicolas Maduro, The New York Times newspaper reported.

According to an unnamed former Venezuelan commander, at least three various groups within the Venezuelan military had been planning a coup against the government of Maduro, The New York Times newspaper reported.

The coups were reportedly going to take place in summer 2017, March and May 2018 but none of the plans turned out to be successful.

Representatives of the US administration have been meeting with Venezuelan military officials since 2017 with the latter asking Washington for financial assistance.

At the same time, the former Venezuelan commander noted that the country’s military had never asked the United States for a military intervention.

The White House declined to answer questions about the alleged talks with Venezuelan military, saying that it was important to maintain a "dialogue with all Venezuelans who demonstrate a desire for democracy."

Venezuela is facing an ongoing political crisis triggered by a difficult economic situation caused by the fall of oil prices.