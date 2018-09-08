US Not Going to Cooperate With Russia on Idlib - Pentagon

The Russian Defense Ministry stated earlier that terrorists in the rebel-held Syrian city of Idlib have almost completed their preparations for a provocation involving chemical weapons.

The US is ready to put forward its own plan to effectively fight terrorism in Syria and it is not going to cooperate with Russia on the issue, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The province of Idlib is the last remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country and is also one of Syria's de-escalation zones.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has earlier stressed that the liberation of the province was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations.

