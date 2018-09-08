China Ready to Enhance Cooperation With Iranian Armed Forces - Defense Minister

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Beijing is ready to actively develop cooperation between the armed forces of China and Iran, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Saturday at a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami.

"The relations between the armed forces of China and Iran are developing positively. Beijing is ready to strengthen the strategic communication with Tehran, expand the spheres of cooperation, achieve new fruitful results of cooperation between the two armies and thereby contribute to the development of a comprehensive strategic partnership of the two states," Wei said.

The minister stressed that in recent years, China and Iran have achieved fruitful results in cooperation in various fields, provided mutual support and demonstrated mutual understanding on issues of major interest.

READ MORE: Chinese FM Says Beijing Ready to Boost Ties With Iran Amid US Sanctions

Hatami, on his part, said that Iran attaches great importance to relations with China and with the Chinese People's Liberation Army, and highly appreciates the important role played by China in maintaining international and regional peace and stability.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in phone talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in August that Beijing was prepared to develop further cooperation with Tehran and condemned the use of unilateral sanctions in international relations referring to the recent reinstatement of US sanctions against Tehran.