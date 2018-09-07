Bottoms Down? British Travellers Told Not to Drink Alcohol on UAE-Bound Flights

Travellers from the UK have been warned that they may face arrest if they are found under the influence of alcohol when passing through any airports in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The rather unorthodox warning was posted on the official Facebook page for the British consulate in the UAE, which also warned that tourists could be liable for arrest if passenger to a car being driven by somebody with alcohol in their blood.

The post reads, "if caught carrying or drinking alcohol without a licence or with alcohol in your blood, you can be arrested. It is a punishable offence to be under the influence of alcohol in public — including when transiting through the UAE."

"There is zero tolerance for drink driving in the UAE," the consulate adds.

The warning comes hot on the heels of an incident involving Dr Ellie Holman, a Swedish dentist who was arrested in Dubai with her daughter after allegedly indulging in a complimentary glass of wine onboard a flight from London. Holman was in UEA custody for a month before being released.

In Dubai, drinking laws are for most foreign tourists, surprisingly stringent. Tourists can indeed buy a beverage, but only at licensed locations, namely bars and clubs.

However being under the influence of alcohol while out and about in public could land you with a fine at the least, or a prison sentence at worst.

The British Foreign and Commonwealth Office advises travellers from the UK that, "you should be aware that it is a punishable offence under UAE law to drink or be under the influence of alcohol in public. British nationals have been arrested and charged under this law, often in cases where they have come to the attention of the police for a related offence or matter, such as disorderly or offensive behaviour."