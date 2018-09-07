Most of Syria's Idlib De-Escalation Zone Still Controlled by Militants – Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Large part of Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone is still controlled by militants, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has stated.

"The Idlib de-escalation zone remains a 'hot spot'on Syria's map, a large part of it is controlled today by terrorists gathered around the al-Nusra Front* within the structure dubbed Hayat Tahrir al-Sham," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to Moscow, the terrorism hotbed in Idlib destabilizes the situation in Syria and undermines the work toward the political settlement of the conflict.

Russian officials have repeatedly warned that terrorists were planning a false-flag chemical weapons attack in Idlib with an aim to provoke Western retaliation against the Syrian government.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria, where the government forces have been fighting numerous opposition groups, as well as militant and terrorist organizations since 2011. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus through supporting the struggle against the terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

Russia Calls on Ukraine to Immediately Release Journalist Vyshinsky

Moscow demands the immediate release of the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal, Kirill Vyshinsky, detained in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted.

"We demand the immediate release of Kirill Vyshinsky, and before that — to provide him with plausible conditions of detention. We demand timely medical assistance. We call on the international community to influence the lawlessness that prevails in Ukraine," Zakharova told a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, deteriorating health of the detained journalists was particularly alarming, as the journalist is denied high-quality medical care that he needed.

The diplomat urged the international human rights groups to pay attention to the catastrophic situation around the rights of journalists in Ukraine

On September 5, Vyshinsky's health suddenly deteriorated and he was sent to a hospital in the middle of a court hearing on the renewal or change of his custody. On September 6, a Ukrainian court ruled to prolong the journalist's detention by another 60 days.

*al-Nusra Front or Jabhat al-Nusra, known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia