US, France, Germany, Canada Back London's Assessment of Salisbury Attack

The UK police published new data on the Skripal poisoning investigation yesterday, presenting photos and the names of two Russian nationals who allegedly attempted to poison Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the United States and Canada on Thursday have issued a joint statement saying that the countries backed London assessment claiming that the suspects in the Salisbury nerve agent attack were officers from the Russian military intelligence service (GRU) and that the attack was almost certainly approved at a senior government level.

"We, the leaders of France, Germany, the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, reiterate our outrage at the use of a chemical nerve agent, known as Novichok, in Salisbury on 4 March… We have full confidence in the British assessment that the two suspects were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU, and that this operation was almost certainly approved at a senior government level," the statement read

Earlier in the day, UK Minister of State for Security Ben Wallace said that Russian President Vladimir Putin 'bears very strong responsibility' for the poisoning of the Skripals in the city of Salisbury.

Commenting on the accusations, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed regret that London has refused to cooperate with Russia on an investigation concerning the attempted murder of ex-Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, and reiterated that Russia is ready to work with British authorities on the case if they make a formal request to do so.

On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench at a shopping center in Salisbury. The United Kingdom and its allies have accused Moscow of having orchestrated the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent, without presenting any proof. Russian authorities have strongly refuted the allegations as groundless.

