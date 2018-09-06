US Making All Efforts to Destroy Nuclear Deal - Iran's Parl't Speaker

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his country's decision to leave the Iran nuclear agreement and reimpose sanctions against Tehran and other countries doing business with Iran.

"You are well aware that the Americans have made every effort to destroy this agreement. And I think, if there is no joint effort, there will be no agreement, the agreement will not survive," Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said.

On Situation Around Idlib

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani may reach a final decision on the situation in Syria's Idlib province at the trilateral summit on Friday, Ali Larijani said on Thursday.

"I hope that tomorrow, at the summit in Tehran, in which Mr. Putin will take part, he will be able to reach some concrete agreement with his counterparts on the events taking place in Idlib," Larijani said at a meeting with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

On Thursday, Volgograd hosts the first meeting of a commission on cooperation between the Russian State Duma and the Iranian Mejlis under the chairmanship of the speaker of the lower house of the Russian Parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, and the head of the Iranian Parliament.

Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of the insurgency in the country. The situation in the province has recently escalated with Moscow and Damascus suggesting that militants are planning to stage a false-flag chemical attack against civilians there to frame the Syrian government.

Iran, alongside Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria.