May's Statement on Skripal Case Unacceptable - Russian Foreign Ministry

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, London's attempts to "juggle" chemical weapons convention provisions have no future.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Theresa May stated that the govenment has concluded the two individuals named by the police and CPS were officers from the Russian military intelligence service, also known as the GRU.

Earlier, the UK Crown Prosecution Service said that it had sufficient evidence to charge two Russian nationals, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, with regard to the Salisbury nerve agent attack.

The Russian Prosecutor General's Office said it was determined to cooperate with UK law enforcement agencies on the case involving the attempted murder of Russian citizen Yulia Skripal and receive evidence of possible involvement of Russian citizens.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW