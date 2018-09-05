Passenger Plane Blocked in French Airport Amid Cholera Suspicion

A passenger plane has been blocked in the airport in Perpignan in France on suspicion of Cholera infection on board.

The plane with 141 people, including 5 children onboard, has been blocked since 1:50 p.m. local time after it had arrived from Algeria.

According to preliminary data, a member of the crew signaled on the arrival that one of the passengers, reportedly a child, was ill. The authorities immediately took all measures, taking care of the child and his mother right in the airport.

Other passengers were made to disinfect their hands, while their details were taken for monitoring.

ASL Airlines France flight #5O950 from Oran in Algeria to Perpignan in France, is held at the tarmac. According to media the reason is a suspected cholera case on board.https://t.co/b008KjsD8e pic.twitter.com/FpTTuCFTNp — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 5, 2018

