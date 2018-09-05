Twitter Suspends 4,000 Accounts Allegedly Linked to Russia – CEO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter has suspended almost 4,000 suspicious accounts that it believes are linked to the Russian Internet Research Agency (IRA), the company’s CEO Jack Dorsey said during a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“As of today, we have suspended a total of 3,843 accounts we believe are linked to the IRA,” Dorsey said in testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In February, the Russian Internet Research Agency, reportedly financed by businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, was indicted by US Special Counsel Robert Mueller for alleged attempts to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

Dorsey said Twitter continues to “build on contextual understanding of these accounts to improve our ability to find and suspend this activity as quickly as possible in the future.”

He said some accounts were created and registered after the 2016 election, using false American identities. The fake accounts focused on divisive social and political issues, he added.

Dorsey assured the Senate committee that Twitter continues to work on securing its platform.

The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in the 2016 presidential election, though Moscow firmly denies the charges. Mueller's team has been investigating allegations of collusion between Russia and the US President Donald Trump's campaign. Trump and top Russian officials have repeatedly refuted the allegations.