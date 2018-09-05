Elon Musk to ‘Pedo Guy': ‘I F**king Hope He Sues Me’

Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that one of the members of the diving team that rescued a trapped Thai football squad is a “child rapist,” saying in a recent email, “I f**king hope he sues me.”

Sputnik News reported August 30 that Vernon Unsworth, 63, had retained legal counsel who was “preparing a civil complaint for libel” against Musk, who called Unsworth a “pedo guy.”

© REUTERS / Jason Lee SEC Launches Formal Investigation Over Elon Musk Tweet to Take Tesla Private - Reports

“Off the record,” Musk said in an email to BuzzFeedNews before diving into an epic rant. Of course, if both sides don’t agree something is off the record, then it isn’t. BuzzFeed News evidently did not consent to that arrangement, and published a copy of the email in its most recent Musk meltdown update.

“I suggest that you call people in Thailand, find out what’s actually going on and stop defending child rapists, you f**king asshole. He’s an old, single white guy from England who’s been traveling or living in Thailand for 30 to 40 years, mostly Pattaya Beach, until moving to Chiang Rai for a child bride who was about 12 years old at the time,” Musk wrote in an August 30 email to the news outlet.

Musk previously called Unsworth a “pedo guy” during the Thai cave crisis, a statement for which he later issued a “half-assed apology” in the words of Gizmodo.

© AFP 2018 / Joshua LOTT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA Tesla Stocks Nosedive After CEO Elon Musk Details Take-Private Tweet

Amidst reports that Unsworth may file a lawsuit, Musk barked: “As for this alleged threat of a lawsuit, which magically appeared when I raised the issue (nothing was sent or raised beforehand), I f**king hope he sues me.”

Unsworth was believed to have originated the feud when he said what a nonzero percent of the world population thought when Musk, electric car titan and private space explorer, attempted to aid the rescue in providing Thai workers with a SpaceX-made mini-sub to help save the trapped children: that Musk’s theatrics were a glorified publicity stunt.

Crossing Musk has left Unsworth vulnerable to the wrath of the chief executive of a major US company who brought an SEC investigation upon his business for securities fraud after he tweeted about taking his company private. He was later rumored to have been crying to his girlfriend about ill-advised tweets he wrote while tripping on LSD after launching the tweet that has put his company under the microscope of federal securities investigators.