US Vows to Respond to 'Swiftly and Appropriately' if Assad Uses Chemical Weapons

The White House stated Tuesday that Washington, together with its allies, was ready to respond to a possible chemical attack carried out by the Syrian government forces. Prior to that, the Russian Defense Ministry warned that Syrian militants were preparing to stage fake attacks to blame them on the Syrian army.

"Let us be clear, it remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its Allies will respond swiftly and appropriately," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

The White House called the current situation in the Idlib province "reckless escalation".

Recently, Russian authorities warned that a chemical assault was being masterminded, aimed at making the Western side take retaliatory measures against the Syrian government, which has resulted in growing speculations about the possibility of a chemical attack in Syria.

Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. The situation in the province has recently escalated with Moscow and Damascus suggesting that militants are planning to stage a false-flag chemical attack against civilians there to frame the Syrian government.

