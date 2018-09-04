US Vows to Respond to 'Swiftly and Appropriately' if Assad Uses Chemical Weapons

"Let us be clear, it remains our firm stance that if President Bashar al-Assad chooses to again use chemical weapons, the United States and its Allies will respond swiftly and appropriately," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.
The White House called the current situation in the Idlib province "reckless escalation".
Recently, Russian authorities warned that a chemical assault was being masterminded, aimed at making the Western side take retaliatory measures against the Syrian government, which has resulted in growing speculations about the possibility of a chemical attack in Syria.
Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. The situation in the province has recently escalated with Moscow and Damascus suggesting that militants are planning to stage a false-flag chemical attack against civilians there to frame the Syrian government.
