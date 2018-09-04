Madrid Cancels Deal on Bombs Sale to Saudi Arabia Amid Yemen Concerns - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Spanish government has canceled the sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia amid concerns that they could be used in Saudi-led coalition's strikes in Yemen, Cadena SER radio station reported on Tuesday.

The Spanish Defense Ministry's spokeswoman confirms media reports that Spain has halted the sale of bombs to Saudi Arabia.

The deal with Riyadh was reached in 2015 by Spain's former conservative government. According to the Cadena SER radio station, the current Socialist cabinet led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has decided to cancel the deal and return 9.2 million euros (about $10.6 million) already paid by the Saudis.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 8.3 percent of Spain's total arms exports in 2013-2017 went to Saudi Arabia.

Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and Houthi rebels since 2015. The Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf nations has been carrying out airstrikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

On August 9, the coalition's strike hit a school bus full of children, killing dozens of people, according to the International Committee of the Red Cross. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed that an airstrike on a school bus which killed dozens was unjustified, claiming it would punish those responsible for the mistakes that led to the tragedy.