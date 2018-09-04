Chinese Company Signs $4.4Bln Deal for Coal-Fired Power Plant in Egypt - Reports

BEIJING (Sputnik) - A Chinese consortium and the Egyptian Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy signed a $4.4 billion agreement on building a power generation station in Egypt, expected to work on a clean coal technology, China Central Television reported.

The Dongfang Electric manufacturing company and Shanghai Electric that make up the consortium signed the contract with the Egyptian government during the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to China, China Central Television reported Monday.

The power station is expected to be located 500 miles from Cairo and to be made up of six units with a total capacity of 6.6 gigawatt. The construction is planned to be completed in six years.

Clean coal technologies allow to reduce emissions from coal burning, such as carbon dioxide, among others. A number of clean coal technologies exist, from purifying coal before it is used as fuel to controlled burn to reduce emissions.