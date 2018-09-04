Chinese Company Signs $4.4Bln Deal for Coal-Fired Power Plant in Egypt - Reports

The Dongfang Electric manufacturing company and Shanghai Electric that make up the consortium signed the contract with the Egyptian government during the visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi to China, China Central Television reported Monday.
Clean coal technologies allow to reduce emissions from coal burning, such as carbon dioxide, among others. A number of clean coal technologies exist, from purifying coal before it is used as fuel to controlled burn to reduce emissions.
