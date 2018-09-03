Register
03 September 2018
    Donald Trump welcomes Nigel Farage, left, ex-leader of the British UKIP party, to speak at a campaign rally in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016.

    Ex-UKIP Leader Nigel Farage Claims Trump Said They'll Be 'Friends for Life'

    © AP Photo / Gerald Herbert
    Vocal anti-EU campaigner Nigel Farage has often defended Donald Trump’s policies in Britain’s political scene, clashing with London Mayor Sadiq Khan and other critics of the US president.

    UKIP MEP Nigel Farage has said that Donald Trump told him the pair will be “friends for life” during a rally in Mississippi in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, adding that he “believes” him.

    Speaking to an audience of around 350 in Perth, Australia, where he is currently on tour with his new show, “An Entertaining Evening with Nigel Farage,” the Brexiteer said.

    “I like Trump. On that stage in Mississippi, when I came off the podium and shook his hand, he said ‘you will be my friend for life’ and, do you know what, I believe him.”

    READ MORE: 'UK Lying Flat on Canvas': Johnson Launches Crusade Against May's Chequers Plan

    During his show, which organizers are reportedly charging Aussies up to $300 per person to attend, Farage also attacked UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Chequers Brexit plan, once again calling for Britain’s complete withdrawal from the bloc.

    Moreover, Farage called for an improvement in bilateral UK-Australia relations and expressed his shock of Australian politicians publicly criticizing Brexit, claiming that the UK’s divorce from the EU will ultimately benefit Australia.

    “Australian politicians [said] Britain should not vote for Brexit, which struck me as being completely and utterly bizarre…Because if there was one repercussion for the world, it is that it will benefit from Brexit,” he said.

    READ MORE: Brexit Secretary Says Hard Brexit Wouldn’t Be ‘Doomsday’, Deal Remains Priority

    “We reversed what we did to you in the common market and that will enable us to have closer relations with Britain, Australia and the wider English-speaking world.” 

    Outside of Brexit, Farage commented on former EDL leader Tommy Robinson’s imprisonment on contempt of court charges, describing him as “brave but unwise.” Robinson was ultimately released after a court ordered a retrial, but he could find himself behind bars again in the near future.

    Although Farage clearly maintains a degree of support in Australia, critics have attempted to disrupt his tour, with protestors displaying placards and banners calling him “Nazi scum” outside his Perth event.

    Nigel Farage
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Ex-UKIP Leader Nigel Farage ‘Thinking About’ Running for London Mayor in 2020
    Farage stood down as the leader of UKIP after the 2016 Brexit referendum, continuing to serve as a member of the European Parliament, though he will lose his seat once the UK withdraws from the EU.

    He has already said he is considering running for London mayor in 2020, though he is yet to commit himself as a candidate for UKIP.

    Tags:
    foreign policy, relations, Brexit, UK Independence Party (UKIP), European Union, Tommy Robinson, Nigel Farage, Donald Trump, Theresa May, Australia, United States, United Kingdom
