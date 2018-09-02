Moldovan Helicopter Crashes in Afghanistan Leaving 12 People Dead - Authorities

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - A Moldovan MI-8 MTV helicopter, belonging to the Valan International Cargo Charter carrier, crashed in the Afghan northern province of Balkh, killing two crew members and 10 passengers, the Moldovan civil aviation authorities said on Sunday.

"There were three crew members, Ukrainian nationals, and 11 passengers, Afghan nationals, on board… Two crew members and 10 passengers were killed," the authorities said in a statement.

An investigation has been launched to find out the causes of the crash, the authorities added. The Valan International Cargo Charter operator provides air carriage services in isolated, hard-to-reach areas and difficult conditions.

The news about the incident comes after another helicopter crashed in Balkh province earlier in the day. The tragedy, which occurred at an Afghan military base, led to the death of three people, while four were injured.