Trump: 'No Necessity to Keep Canada in New NAFTA Deal'

US President Donald Trump warned that Congress shouldn't interfere in the future of the NAFTA free trade agreement, threatening to "entirely terminate it."

Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "There is no political necessity to keep Canada in the new NAFTA," also noting that the agreement was "one of the worst Trade Deals ever made." According to the US President, the US "lost thousands of businesses and millions of jobs" due to the agreement.

Earlier this week, the US president said Friday was the deadline for concluding trade talks with Canada. However, later he noted during his speech in North Carolina he claimed that Canada had taken advantage of the United States "for many years."

On Friday, the Toronto Star published leaked off-the-record remarks made by Trump during his recent interview with Bloomberg. According to the media, Trump stressed that a possible deal with Ottawa would be entirely on US terms.

The current NAFTA agreement has been in place since 1994, however, the countries started negotiations on the agreement in 2017, as Washington claimed that NAFTA had to be replaced with better deals and repeatedly threatened to leave it.