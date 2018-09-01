'O Donald': Trump Mocked Online for Offering to Sing Canada's Anthem

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump's off-the-record comments about the ongoing NAFTA talks with Canada to Bloomberg were leaked online, spreading to other media outlets in an instant.

Highlighting the violation of journalistic etiquette, Donald Trump stood by his off-the-record remarks during an event, dubbed “Securing Americans’ Retirement” in Charlotte, NC on Friday.

"I gave an interview yesterday to Bloomberg Business and I said off the record and I made a statement about Canada, which is fine. Because I love Canada. But they've taken advantage of our country for many years," he said.

While pointing out Canada's ‘unfair’ trade policies, President Trump says he loves the country…



"I even love their national anthem. It's called, very appropriately, 'O Canada.' Would you like me to sing it?"pic.twitter.com/euBBjrjih6 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) 31 августа 2018 г.

He further elaborated that he loved Canada and its national anthem, even offering to sing it.

Social media users, however, seemed not to appreciate his attitude, with some even questioning his knowledge of the US anthem, let alone Canada's.

Trump says he loves the Canadian national anthem so much he wants to change ours to O Donald Trump — Hhugh vines (@VinesHhugh) 1 сентября 2018 г.

There is a zero percent chance Trump knows the lyrics to the Canadian national anthem https://t.co/vwABtjIvxN — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) 31 августа 2018 г.

@realDonaldTrump First off, you don’t know your anthem so don’t even try insulting Canadians by signing ours. Canadians despise every thing Trump stands for and you don’t know a damn thing about our trade agreements. — Ibu Jen (@lolasadie) 1 сентября 2018 г.

Does he know the words? He sure as hell doesn't know the words to OUR national anthem. — Kim (@KahootsiePie) 31 августа 2018 г.

Others were of the impression that the president had mocked the name of Canada's national anthem:

!! Did @realDonaldTrump just really mock the Canadian National Anthem?! Oh wow. Are people really so confused why Trump can’t close a trade deal with Canada? — Lux Veritas (@LuxVeritas2016) 31 августа 2018 г.

My impression of how he said it was “oh, Cana-DUH”

That was my immediate reaction when I heard it. — Werner Ott (@kapboy59) 1 сентября 2018 г.​

I had no idea the Canadian national anthem was called (according to trump) Oh Cana-dah.

What an embarrassment he is!

Please be patient. Oh Canada, we’re trying our best to get rid of him. — Yarnover Flamingo (@YarnoverChicago) 1 сентября 2018 г.

During his interview with Bloomberg, Trump agreed to provide some off-the-record comments on the NAFTA talks with Canada, which were leaked to the Toronto Star.

"Here's the problem. If I say no [the US will not compromise with Canada in the talks] — the answer's no. If I say no, then you're going to put that [in the story], and it's going to be so insulting they're not going to be able to make a deal… I can't kill these people," Trump said of the Canadian government, according to the report.

Wow, I made OFF THE RECORD COMMENTS to Bloomberg concerning Canada, and this powerful understanding was BLATANTLY VIOLATED. Oh well, just more dishonest reporting. I am used to it. At least Canada knows where I stand! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 31 августа 2018 г.

Trump has on multiple occasions been ridiculed for either not knowing, or forgetting lyrics to the US national anthem and the most patriotic song “God Bless America.”