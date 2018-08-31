Moscow Demands US Stop Disseminating Confidential Info Affecting Russia

Previously, Buzzfeed published materials that included financial data of the Russian Embassy in the US, as well as information on the banking activities of Russian diplomats.

Zakharova has called on the United States to stop the illegal dissemination of confidential information that affects Russia's interests and to punish those responsible.

"Again, we face a situation where US representatives receive confidential information about the financial operations of our employees, obviously not without the direct support of American special services" spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova stated, adding that the publication of the data is part of the "campaign on so-called Russian meddling in the 2016 US elections"

READ MORE: Russian Diplomats Urgently Visit Butina After Transfer to New US Jail

The spokeswoman noted that the case once more demonstrates the inability of US authorities to follow the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961.

"We have to state that Washington, in fact, is violating banking secrecy and disclosing personal data, which contradicts US legislation and is common practice for law enforcement agencies. In addition, US authorities have once again demonstrated a complete inability to provide normal conditions for the work of foreign diplomatic missions in their country," Zakharova's statement read.

The story published by Buzzfeed reported data on the investigation into the alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election, which Moscow has repeatedly denied.