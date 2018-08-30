Pope Deletes Tweet Following Backlash at Church's Recently Uncovered Misconducts

Several high-profile cases have recently rocked the Vatican, as several of its clerics have been accused of sexual misconduct against minors.

The Pope's tweet, which read "we Christians are not selling a product. We are communicating a lifestyle," was deleted after twitterians flooded its comment section, crying out against recent scandals pertaining to the rapes of minors and other misconducts carried out by members of the clergy that have recently surfaced in media, The Daily Caller reported.

The now deleted tweet was later replaced by another one with similar wording:

"We Christians do not have a product to sell, we communicate Life," the tweet said.

Still, the new tweet faced the same fate as the previous one, as some users suggested that instead of life, the church has communicated rape.

We need to communicate rage and sorrow at the abuse of minors and seminarians through penance and full-scale investigations imho — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) August 30, 2018

Please communicate to us Catholics about Vigano's testimony. True or not true. If you covered for McCarrick, please resign. — alfred morales (@almorales10) August 30, 2018

Some even noted that the Pope's tweets sounded like the sales pitch of a PR manager.

Not selling a product but communicating a lifestyle… pic.twitter.com/ad3xsPTn2I — Francis Githinji (@Knuxfab) August 30, 2018