WATCH: PM May Dodges Question About Britain’s Post-Brexit Future

20:02 GMT +330 August 2018
    UK Prime Minister Theresa May concluded a three-day tour of Africa today, but, during a press conference in the Kenyan capital, the PM was once again asked for her take on Brexit.

    In the joint press conference with Kenya’s prime minister, May was asked to answer a Sky News journalist’s question about Brexit with a direct answer.

    “Do you think Britain, in the short-to-medium term, will be more powerful, more prosperous, in the world as a result of Brexit?" Lewis Goodall, Sky News’ political correspondent, asked.

    However, she refused to commit herself to a yes or no answer and suggested the journalist shouldn’t have asked the question in the first place, as he had already asked for her thoughts on the matter on a separate occasion.

    “If you know the answer I’m going to give to your question, why are you asking the question? Because there are indeed opportunities… A lot of focus is on the trade opportunities around the world, but what we see is a global Britain, an independent Britain outside the European Union,” PM May said in a press conference in Nairobi, Kenya on Thursday.

    Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of Great Britain meets with President Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe in Nassau, Friday, Oct. 18, 1985 before the morning session of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting.
    © AP Photo / Dave Caulkin
    She went on to say that the UK is looking to “enhance” its relationship with the rest of the world post-Brexit, not only to boost trade and prosperity but also to achieve security objectives.

    Earlier, PM May announced the signing of a new security treaty to promote peace and stability in Africa, while also pledging additional funding to the African Union in Somalia to counter al-Shabaab militants.

    Brexit, UK Government, Sky News, European Union, Lewis Goodall, Theresa May, United Kingdom, Kenya
