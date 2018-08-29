Iran Should Stop Cherishing Hopes in Talks With Europe on JCPOA - Supreme Leader

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tehran should stop cherishing hopes in negotiations with Europe on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) or on economic cooperation, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday.

"It is fine to establish ties, continue negotiations with Europe; however, meanwhile you should stop having hopes in them on the issues like JCPOA or economic matters. You should strictly watch over the process of dealing with the matters, approaching their promises with wariness," Khamenei said at a meeting with Iranian cabinet members and President Hassan Rouhani as quoted by his press service on Twitter.

READ MORE: 'Not Negotiable': Tehran Warns Merkel Not to Link Its Missile Program to JCPOA

Khamenei added that Iran will not negotiate with the United States at any level after Washington's unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA, also known as the Iran nuclear deal, and reinstatement of sanctions against Tehran.

"JCPOA is not a goal but a means; naturally, if we conclude that it is impossible to protect national interests with JCPOA, we will put it aside," the supreme leader stressed.

© REUTERS / Lucas Jackson Iran Sees No Point to Rouhani-Trump Summit After US Withdrawal From JCPOA

In May, US President Donald Trump announced his decision to leave the JCPOA, or the Iran nuclear deal, and reimpose sanctions against Tehran and third states doing business with Iran. The first set of restrictions, which include a ban on purchasing US currency, trading in gold and other precious metals, buying aluminum and steel for industrial purposes, and performing activities related to Iran’s sovereign debt, took effect on August 7. The second portion, including sanctions on Iran's port operations, energy sector and foreign transactions, will be effectuated in November.

Following the US withdrawal from the JCPOA, the European Union along with other signatories to the accord has repeatedly stressed their interest in preserving ties with Iran. Since then, the European Union has amended its Blocking Statute to protect the interests of EU companies doing business with Iran.