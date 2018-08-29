US Rejects Russia's Data on Chemical Weapons Provocations in Syria - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that it seemed, the US made threats to Damascus in order to prevent the expulsion of terrorists from the Idlib province.

"There is an impression that this issue and the threats in this connection, which are made against the Syrian government, are being used for the sole purpose of preventing the expulsion of terrorists from the Idlib de-escalation zone. Probably, there is a certain desire behind it – it has been visible for several years already, starting with the Obama administration, when the United States wanted to get the Nusra Front* off the hook by any means, hoping to use it in the fight against, as they say, the regime," Lavrov told a press conference after talks with Saudi counterpart Adel Jubeir.

Russia is ready to cooperate with the US to resolve all problems in Syria, Libya, other countries in region, but Washington shies away from it, Sergei Lavrov said.

The minister noted that Washington sought to change the regime in Syria rather than fight terrorism, as it happened before in Iraq, Libya.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW