Register
19:20 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

    Myanmar Generals Should Be Prosecuted for 'Genocide' Against Rohingya - UN

    © Sputnik / Shahnewaz Khan
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The report comes on the heels of months of investigations by UN personnel, who allege a system-atic campaign of “ethnic cleansing" against Myanmar’s largest minority group.

    A United Nations report has recommended that top Myanmar military officials “be investigated and prosecuted” for the carrying out of genocide and other grave atrocities against the Rohingya Muslim minority in the country’s far west.

    The report marks the first time that the UN has explicitly called for Myanmar’s officials to face genocide charges over their campaign in the country’s Rakhine State.

    A Myanmar border guard police officers stand guard in Buthidaung, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar (File)
    © REUTERS / Simon Lewis
    Watchdog Doubts Myanmar's Inquiry to Identify Perpetrators of Rohingya Abuses
    The report, based on on-the-ground research by the United Nations Fact Finding Mission on Myanmar, serves as a blistering indictment of the South East Asian country’s military, who have long been accused of grave war crimes against the Rohingya.

    The publication comes just a year after roughly 700,000 Rohingya men, woman and children fled Myanmar over the border into neighboring Bangladesh amidst violence between the country’s army and a faction of armed Rohingya insurgents.

    The report graphically documents numerous cases of mass killing, systematic rape and the torturing of children.

    “In some cases, hundreds of people died. Houses were locked and set on fire. Few survived,” the report reads.

    Myanmar’s military — called the ‘Tatmadaw’ — have argued that civilian deaths were unintentional in what was merely an effort to root out Rohingya terrorist groups hiding amongst the villagers.

    The UN, however, dismissed such claims, concluding that, “military necessity would never justify killing indiscriminately, gang raping woman, assaulting children, and burning entire villages. The Tatmadaw’s tactics are consistently and grossly disproportionate to actual security threats.”

    The UN points the finger at particular members of the Tatmadaw’s echelon and blames five senior officials for orchestrating a campaign of ethnic cleansing. In addition, it names the notorious Commander-in-Cheif of the military, Min Aung Hlaing, as being guilty of spearheading the campaign and calls for his prosecution at the International Criminal Court.

    Aung San Suu Kyi

    Myanmar’s Western-backed leader, Nobel peace prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi, was also singled out in the report over what it described as her “inaction.”

    Aung San Suu Kyi, “has not used her de facto position as Head of Government, nor her moral authority, to stem or prevent the unfolding events, or seek alternative avenues to meet a responsibility to protect the civilian population,” the report says.

    This is, however, not the first time that the UN has taken aim at Suu Kyi, who was described by former US president Barack Obama in 2012 as “an icon of democracy.” Back in December 2017, the UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra’ad Al-Hussein, suggested that Myanmar’s leader could be “culpable” for the crimes being meted out at that time against the Rohingya, which included forced displacement and mass killings.

    "Given the scale of the military operation, clearly these would have to be decisions taken at a high level," said the high commissioner.  

    Facebook

    The UN Panel also called out social media, particularly industry giant Facebook, for allowing what it described as ‘hate speech’ against the Rohingya to go unchecked online.

    According to the UN, Facebook, which has become one of Myanmar’s most used websites in recent years, has been exploited by vigilante groups and the country’s military to propagate hate speech and anti-Rohingya “propaganda.”

    Facebook responded immediately to the allegations on Monday by declaring that it has blocked the accounts of 20 Myanmar officials and organizations found by the UN to have “committed or enabled serious human rights abuses.”

     US Response

    The United States, which has long championed Aung San Suu Kyi as a poster girl of democracy promotion, is reportedly conducting its own inquiry into the Myanmar military’s campaign. A State Department spokeswoman has been quoted as saying that the UN report clearly demonstrated “widespread human rights abuses” by security forces.

    A Myanmar border guard police officers stand guard in Buthidaung, northern Rakhine state, Myanmar (File)
    © REUTERS / Simon Lewis
    Watchdog Doubts Myanmar's Inquiry to Identify Perpetrators of Rohingya Abuses
    Washington has been accused of foot-dragging over its reluctance to sever the ties with Suu Kyi and condemn her military’s operations as genocide or crimes against humanity in line with the UN’s conclusions.

    Yet, one official widely cited on condition of anonymity has said that the latest UN findings could lay enough pressure on the Trump administration for it to take some kind of firmer action, likely in the form of heavy sanctions against Suu Kyi and her government.

     

    Related:

    Watchdog Doubts Myanmar's Inquiry to Identify Perpetrators of Rohingya Abuses
    No Question of India Granting 'Refugee' Status to Rohingya - Home Minister
    Scholar Suggests Need for 'Intervention From the UNSC' in Rohingya Crisis
    Tags:
    war crime, Rohingya Ethnic Cleansing, United Nations, Myanmar, Bangladesh
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of the Notting Hill Carnival
    Samba in London: Sexy Highlights of Notting Hill Carnival
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse