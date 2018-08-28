Moroccan Pop Star Lamjarred Arrested in France in Third Rape Case in 8 Years

The decorated singer, who is considered to be one of the most popular Arabic artists, previously faced sexual assault charges in 2010 in 2016, getting out on bail in both cases.

Saad Lamjarred, a Moroccan singer, was arrested in southern France on Monday on suspicion of committing rape, the Associated Press reports, citing a French prosecutor.

The alleged incident occurred in Saint-Tropez, a popular resort town on the French Riviera. No further details have been provided.

This is Lamjarred's third sexual assault case in eight years. The 33-year-old singer was previously charged with assaulting and raping a French woman in a Paris hotel in 2016. Following the arrest, Moroccan King Mohammed VI came to the rescue, hiring a French lawyer for the singer and pledging to cover his legal fees. Lamjarred was released on bail under electronic surveillance in April 2017, awaiting trial.

This came six years after the pop star was arrested on suspicion of beating and raping a woman in New York in 2010. He left the US while on bail and hasn't returned since; His accuser dropped cooperation with the investigation.

Lamjarred has amassed a huge following among Arabic-speakers. His 2015 video "Lm3allem" has racked up over 650 million views on YouTube, emerging as the most-viewed Arabic music video. The same year, he received Morocco's national honor for his achievements in the music industry.