Fans to Pay Last Respects to Aretha Franklin Before Funeral

Aretha Franklin, who has often been called the queen of soul, died on August 16, at the age of 77. She spent the last few weeks of her life hospitalized in critical condition.

The death of the singer is a real tragedy for many of her fans and colleagues. Celebrities around the world have expressed their condolences to Aretha's family.

Franklin will be buried in the city cemetery of Detroit Woodlawn, next to the graves of her father, sisters, brother and nephew.