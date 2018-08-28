Register
01:45 GMT +328 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pregnant Woman

    Canadian Conservatives Vow to Stop ‘Birth Tourism’

    © Photo : Pixabay
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The country’s Conservative Party voted for a new policy to end the controversial practice.

    Canada's Conservative Party, led by Andrew Scheer, voted Saturday to adopt a new policy aimed at ending so-called "birth tourism," a highly controversial immigration practice. Opponents of the practice say it can be easily abused to provide access to various Canadian benefits.

    Following the vote, the party adopted a nonbinding resolution which amended the party's policy on the issue and called on the government to drop the practice of birthright citizenship in its current form, Canada's CTV News reported.

    Flag of Italy
    CC0
    Italy Preparing to Limit Contributions to EU Long-Term Budget Over Migrant Issue
    According to current Canadian laws, all children born in Canada are automatically granted citizenship, even if they have no Canadian parents. By comparison, both Australia and New Zealand demand at least one parent be a citizen for a child to be granted citizenship on grounds of birthplace. Canada's Conservatives demand Ottawa adopt a similar rule.

    During the Conservative convention, which took place Saturday in Halifax, British Columbia, MP Alice Wong said that Canada should "fight for [its] own babies," and that "passport babies" take away resources from Canada's system.

    "Ending birth tourism will be among the objectives of our policy," Scheer said in a statement Sunday.

    "Conservatives recognize there are many Canadians who have been born in Canada by parents who have come here to stay and have contributed greatly to our country. I will not end the core policy that facilitates this. Unlike [Canadian Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau, I will safeguard it against abuse."

    The South China Morning Post notes that Canada currently faces an influx of Chinese immigrants, citing a Vancouver Coastal Health report that says a vast majority of nonresident mothers name locations in mainland China as their billing addresses.

    The Conservatives' resolution has been faced, unsurprisingly, with criticism by their opponents. Leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) Jagmeet Singh claimed the proposal went beyond even US President Donald Trump's aspirations for stricter immigration control.

    "Even Trump has resisted this idea. The NDP unequivocally condemns the division & hate being peddled by @AndrewScheer & the CPC," Singh tweeted.

    London, UK
    CC0
    EU Net Migration to UK Falls to Record Low Since 2012 Amid Brexit Talks - Report
    However, the degree of controversy the issue generates is evidenced by the fact that even some members of Canada's Liberal Party have condemned "birth tourism" and called for the practice to be abolished.

    Joe Peschisolido, the Liberal MP for Steveston-Richmond East, is the sponsor of a new parliamentary petition which calls calling for the abolishment of the "abusive and exploitative practice known as ‘Birth Tourism.'" The petition reportedly closed with 10,882 signatures in July, according to SCMP, and is awaiting response.

    Related:

    Trump Announces Trade Deal With Mexico, Threatens Canada With Car Tariffs
    Canada Calls for Germany's Support Amid Diplomatic Row With Saudi Arabia
    ‘Incredible Potential’: Big Beverage Wants In After Canada Pot Legalization
    Canada Renews Criticism of Saudi Arabia, Condemns Planned Beheading of Activist
    Canada, US Foreign Ministers Discuss Canada-Saudi Arabia Row, Sanctions on Iran
    Shooting in Eastern Canada's City of Fredericton Leaves at Least 4 Dead - Police
    Tags:
    immigration, policy, birthright citizenship, birth, Conservative Party (Canada), Andrew Scheer, Canada
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Spoils of War: Russia Displays Weapons Seized From Syrian Militants
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse