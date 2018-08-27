Canada Calls for Germany's Support Amid Diplomatic Row With Saudi Arabia

In early August, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed his country's calls for the release of civil society activists detained in Saudi Arabia, in a statement that came against the backdrop of the ongoing diplomatic and economic standoff between Riyadh and Ottawa.

Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland has urged Germany to join Ottawa's campaign to promote human rights across world saying that "we count on and hope for Germany's support."

She promised that Canada would always uphold human rights "even when we are told to mind our own business […] and even when speaking up brings consequences".

Freeland did not specifically mention Saudi Arabia in her speech at an annual gathering of German ambassadors in Berlin, but she touched indirectly upon the ongoing diplomatic standoff between Riyadh and Ottawa.

The relations between Saudi Arabia and Canada have been tense since August 6, when the Canadian Foreign Ministry called on Saudi Arabia to immediately release the human rights activists detained in the country, which Riyadh considered as meddling in its affairs.

Shortly after, Saudi Arabia recalled its ambassador to Canada for consultations, gave the Canadian ambassador to Riyadh only 24 hours to leave the country, froze trade transactions with Canada and announced the relocation of Saudi citizens studying in Canadian universities to other countries.

Freeland responded by tweeting that Ottawa is "deeply concerned that Saudi Arabia has expelled Canada's ambassador in response to Canadian statements in defense of human rights activists detained in the kingdom."

She pledged that "Canada will always stand up for the protection of human rights, including women’s rights and freedom of expression around the world. We will never hesitate to promote these values and we believe that this dialogue is critical to international diplomacy."

