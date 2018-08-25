Merkel: Azerbaijan is Important in Diversifying Europe's Energy Security

BAKU (Sputnik) - Earlier in August, the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic announced that the commission would allocate around $5.8 million to support the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline project, part of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC).

"Azerbaijan is an important country for the EU [European Union] in terms of the diversification of Europe's energy security," Merkel said at a meeting with business representatives in the country's capital.

The German chancellor has already traveled to Georgia and Armenia as part of her three-day working visit. Earlier in the day, Merkel met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

READ MORE: Germany Ready to Take Responsibility for Settling Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

© Sputnik / Grigoriy Sisoev Germany Can't Give Up on Cooperation With Russia in Oil and Gas – Merkel

Azerbaijan is one of the key countries that partake in the SGC project, launched by the European Commission and aimed at obtaining new sources of gas supplies to Europe. The project envisages the construction of the infrastructure that will help deliver gas from the Caspian region, namely Azerbaijan, to Europe via Georgia and Turkey.