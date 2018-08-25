US Claims About China Impacting Talks With N Korea 'Irresponsible' - Beijing

BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States' claims that China has been impacting Washington's talks with Pyongyang on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula are irresponsible and contradict the facts, Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman, Lu Kang, said in a statement on Saturday.

"The claims made by the US contradict the facts, they are irresponsible. We express deep concern in this regard and have already made a submission to the US side," the spokesman said.

The statement is a response to US President Donald Trump, who announced on Friday that he had told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to cancel his trip to North Korea, scheduled for next week. According to Trump, China was not helping with the denuclearization issue as much as before because of the current trade dispute between the two countries.

This is not the first time that Trump has criticized Beijing on the Korean issue. Earlier this month the US president reportedly said that "China maybe is getting in our way" in nuclear talks with Pyongyang, without providing additional details to his claim, causing a backlash from the Chinese government.