Jailed Russian Pilot Yaroshenko Meets Family for First Time in 7 Years

NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Russian national Konstantin Yaroshenko, jailed by US authorities in Danbury, Connecticut, met with his wife and daughter for the first time in seven years, Russian Consulate General in New York Vice Consul Evgeniy Uspenskiy told Sputnik on Friday.

The diplomat noted that he had never seen Yaroshenko "so excited."

"The next visit is planned for tomorrow, and there will be total nine meetings with each of some six hours long," Uspenskiy said, adding that the Consulate General requested the maximum time possible but more will be requested if necessary.

According to Uspenskiy, it should be recognized that the administration of the prison facility in Danbury, Connecticut, where Yaroshenko is imprisoned is meeting in principle his demands and wishes.

"I would not say that his rights are infringed. Sometimes there are some comments and complaints, but we are trying to solve them promptly," the official said, adding that there are no cardinal complaints, as Yaroshenko is treated in the same manner as other inmates.

Prior to being transferred to the prison in Danbury, Yaroshenko was held at Fort Dix, New Jersey, where he complained of being abused and denied proper medical assistance.

Yaroshenko was captured in Liberia in 2010 and was sentenced the following year in the United States to 20 years in prison on charges of conspiring to import drugs into the country. In 2016, the New York Court of Appeals refused to revise the pilot's sentence.