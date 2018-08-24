US Firm Claims Indicted Iranian Hackers Still Targeting American Universities

"Sixteen domains contained over 300 spoofed websites and login pages for 76 universities located in 14 countries, including Australia, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States," the release said.
The hacker group was especially active this month, despite a March 2018 indictment by the US Department of Justice of the Mabna Institute and nine Iranian nationals in connection with Cobalt Dickens activity occurring between 2013 and 2017, the release explained.
READ MORE: Norway Claims Iranian Hackers Target Research Top Brass
The bogus websites directed computer users to the official university web pages and then asked users to re-enter their login credentials, the release noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)