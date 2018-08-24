WATCH Russia's Lavrov, Turkey's Cavusoglu Hold Joint Presser

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the top diplomats were poised to pay special attention to the situation in Syria's Idlib province, which remains the last major militant stronghold after being seized by al-Nusra Front* terrorists in 2015.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu are holding a joint press conference after negotiations in Moscow.

"Turkey is one of Russia's key partners, we see an increase in our economic relations," Lavrov said in his speech.

During the talks, the ministers were set to discuss the Syrian crisis settlement, in particular, the need to increase efforts on political settlement of the conflict and joint actions on anti-terrorism fight in the country, according to Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

*Al-Nusra Front, also known as Jabhat Fatah al Sham, is a terrorist group, banned in Russia.