23 August 2018
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

    Pompeo Announces Special Envoy to N Korea to Oversee Denuclearization Progress

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Thursday that Ford Motor Company International Governmental Affairs Vice President Stephen Biegun will be the Department of State’s special representative for North Korea.

    "I’m excited to announce this morning that Steve Biegun is joining our team as the special representative for North Korea," Pompeo said. "Steve will direct US policy towards North Korea and lead our efforts to achieve President Trump’s goal of a final, full and verified denuclearization of North Korea as agreed to by Chairman Kim Jong-un."

    Pompeo said he and Biegun will travel to North Korea next week to make further diplomatic progress toward achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

    READ MORE: S Korea May Stop Calling N Korean Military 'Enemy' in Gov't Papers — Reports

    Biegun emphasized US President Donald Trump has opened an opportunity to realize the vision of a peaceful future for the people of North Korea, though the issues will be tough to resolve.

    In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, file photo, a North Korean national flag flutters as soldiers in tanks salute to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of the current ruler
    © AP Photo / Wong Maye-E, File
    North Korea Appears to Halt Dismantlement of Key Missile Site – Reports
    The special representative said he will work with his State Department colleagues, US government agencies and international partners to achieve the shared goal of denuclearization.

    On June 12, Trump and Kim met in Singapore where they reached an agreement that stipulates North Korea will denuclearize in exchange for a freeze of the US-South Korean military drills and potential sanctions relief. No concrete time frame was announced for achieving these goals.

